A FORMER pub on the outskirts of Newport has reopened as a Mediterranean restaurant after an extensive refurbishment.

The Groes Wen Inn in Penhow closed in December, and was taken over by Ego Mediterranean.

The former pub was then completely refurbished over the past three months, transforming and modernising the interior, while giving the exterior of the building a new look, while maintaining elements of the previous pub.

Many of the original character features – including the large central fireplace – have been kept on following the renovation.

“There’s a vast selection when it comes to menu choices. It’s predominantly Mediterranean, but there’s an array of different options,” manager Lewis Priest said. “But the theme is Mediterranean, likewise with the décor.

“It’s been ridiculously busy. We opened initially on March 3 but before that we had two charity nights.

“To date, it has been successful. We’re now just looking to maintain that.

“All but two or three of the original team transferred over. And there was a recruitment drive too. So the team is quite big, which means we can deliver our service efficiently and effectively.

“There’s different offers on different days. And we have the Ego Club which is an online club you can sign up to. You get a free three-course meal on your birthday, and free soft drink or prosecco on an anniversary of your choice.”

The former Groes Wen Inn, and the new-look Ego at the Groes Wen. Pictures: Google Street View and Ego Mediterranean.

As part of the opening, Ego at The Groes Wen Inn held two charity launch nights to raise money for two local good causes.

Diners were invited to see the new restaurant and sat down for a two-course meal for a £17.95 donation to be split between Penhow Village Shop and Lost Souls Sanctuary.

Inside the new Mediterranean restaurant in Penhow, Newport. Picture: Ego Mediterranean.

A total of £3,140 was raised across the two nights, to be shared between the two good causes.

“Our charity nights were a huge success, and we are proud to have been able to help support with their fundraising efforts before our official opening,” said Sharon Williams, general manager for Ego at The Groes Wen Inn.

The interior of the new Mediterranean restaurant in Penhow, Newport. Picture: Ego Mediterranean.

The restaurant has now been fully opened to the public, from 11am to 11pm every day.

Ego at the Groes Wen Inn is the second Ego restaurant to open in Wales, after Ego at The Schooner Inn in Penarth opened in August 2020. There are currently 25 Ego restaurants across England and Wales.

More information can be found at egorestaurants.co.uk/restaurant-penhow