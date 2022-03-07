A THUG who attacked three innocent victims – including a husband and wife – after falsely accusing them of being paedophiles has avoided going to jail again.

Christian Ambrosen swung a metal bar to smash Mark Smith in the face after punching disabled man David Young and his wife Jane Young in Blackwood.

The defendant carried out the unprovoked assaults just a month after he’d been handed a suspended prison sentence for assault and criminal damage.

Prosecutor Eugene Egan told Cardiff Crown Court the violence erupted in the summer of 2020 after Mr Smith’s truck had broken down at a junction.

Ambrosen had been passing in his own truck and offered to help Mr Smith who he knew as they had grown up together.

Mr Young was on his way to help his brother-in-law Mr Smith with his wife and the defendant left the scene but returned 15 minutes later.

Ambrosen was holding a metal bar and accused Mr Young of having recently been convicted of downloading child abuse images.

He told him he knew him when he used to live in Tredegar.

Mr Egan said: “The defendant was shouting ‘nonce’ and ‘pedo’ and he kicked and punched Mr Young.

“He told him he wasn’t a nonce and that he had never lived in Tredegar.”

Mrs Young was attacked as she went to help her husband.

She was pushed and punched in the arm, causing her to fall to the floor.

Ambrosen then set upon Mr Smith as he went to her aid.

“The defendant turned his attention to Mr Smith who he said was also a nonce as he was accusing everyone there of being,” Mr Egan added.

“He was punched in the face three or four times before the defendant swung the metal bar which hit him above the right eye.”

Ambrosen got back in his truck and drove off.

Mr Smith was taken to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, where he was treated for a 2cm cut to his eyebrow which needed 10 stitches.

Ambrosen, 31, of Morgan Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to wounding and two counts of assault by beating on the day of his trial.

The offences took place on August 5, 2020.

His guilty pleas put him in breach of the suspended prison sentence.

Ambrosen has previous convictions for battery, theft and drug offences.

Hashim Salmman said his client, a father-of-five, suffers from “long and complex mental health issues”.

His barrister asked the court to take into account the defendant’s guilty pleas and the fact that the offences took place 19 months ago.

Mr Salmman added how his client provides support for his family, including his mother who has health problems.

Judge Timothy Petts said he was prepared to spare Ambrosen immediate custody.

The defendant was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

Ambrosen will have to pay £200 compensation to Mr Smith and £75 each to Mr Young and Mrs Young.

He was also fined £200 for being in breach of a suspended sentence.