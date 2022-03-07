A Monmouthshire community group is set to embark on the lengthy journey to Poland, as part of their town’s efforts in helping the people of Ukraine.

Initially, Monmouthshire Upcycle had set out to collect a number of items which could be sent to Eastern Europe, where hundreds of thousands of people have had to flee Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

But, thanks to the local Chepstow community’s efforts, the organisation secured enough supplies to put together hundreds of care packages for those in need.

Now, having been overwhelmed with the support that they have had, the group have taken the decision to drive supplies out to Poland themselves.

Leaving on Friday (March 11), Monmouthshire Upcycle are sending two of their vans out to Poland, where a large number of people from Ukraine have fled to.

As a result, the group are in the middle of a final push for supplies and donations, with items being accepted up until March 10 – to give them time to load their vans before leaving.

The group has confirmed that they are not accepting clothes donations at this time.

Instead, they are looking for toiletries, medical items, baby items, both dried and canned food, and all items for pets such as food and collars.

In addition, anyone looking to dedicate their time to help can visit Station Yard Industrial Estate, and help put together the care packages.

What have Monmouthshire Upcycle said?





Confirming their latest plans, representatives from Monmouthshire Upcycle have said: “We have had so much support already from you all, it’s been amazing. So amazing that we have decided we are going to drive both our vans out to Poland ourselves.

“Everything that we have now is great, but we can fit lots more. We are determined to take two full vans out.

“We will be taking donations up until Thursday (10th) as our vans will be leaving our units on Friday.

“Please note…We are not taking clothing out, just essentials. Toiletries, medical, baby items, dried or canned food, also pet items, bowls, dog/cat food, leads…we have been making the care packages up all ready for people to receive.

“Also if anyone has any spare hours through the upcoming week and you could come and help with making up some care packages that would be very much appreciated.

“Thank you all so much, and a big thank you to all of you who have already given donations and time in helping.”

