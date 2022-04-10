SIX businesses in Newport have been given a zero food hygiene rating.
Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. They are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
Food hygiene ratings are awarded following inspections by the local authority.
Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:
- How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;
- The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;
- Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website, and all information in this article is as listed on April 8, 2022.
ECO Food Service Ltd (NX023)
Address: Unit 5 Factory Road, Newport
Date of inspection: October 12, 2021
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling - Major improvement necessary.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Major improvement necessary.
- Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary.
The Argus has contacted ECO Food Service Ltd for comment.
Eurofoods (UK) Ltd (NX010)
Address: Langland Way, Newport
Date of inspection: February 24, 2022
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling - Urgent improvement necessary.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Major improvement necessary.
- Management of food safety - Urgent improvement necessary.
Eurofoods (UK) Ltd has been contacted for comment.
Jacob's Grocery Store
Address: 61 Commercial Street, Newport
Date of inspection: December 22, 2021
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Major improvement necessary.
- Management of food safety - Urgent improvement necessary.
The Argus contacted Jacob's Grocery Store for comment.
Jewel Balti
Address: 368 Chepstow Road, Newport
Date of inspection: January 11, 2022
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling - Urgent improvement necessary.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Urgent improvement necessary.
- Management of food safety - Urgent improvement necessary.
The owners of Jewel Balti said that they were awaiting a new inspection, as repair work was being carried out at the restaurant when the inspection took place.
Shawarma City
Address: 80-81 Commercial Road, Newport
Date of inspection: March 2, 2022
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Major improvement necessary.
- Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary.
The Argus contacted Shawarma City for comment.
Total Asia Food Ltd (NX021)
Address: Unit 8 Port Road Maesglas Retail Park, Newport
Date of inspection: December 6, 2021
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary.
- Management of food safety - Urgent improvement necessary.
Total Asia Food Ltd were contacted for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.