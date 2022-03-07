M&S has a variety of gifts for this Mother’s Day so you can treat the lovely lady in your life.

From pyjamas to hampers, the supermarket has you covered for Sunday, March 27.

With a variety of gifts comes a variety of prices, helping people with different budgets find the special gift they’re looking for.

Here’s a roundup of Mother’s Day gifts from M&S.

Mother’s Day gifts from M&S

Windsor Hamper

Windsor Hamper (M&S)

With a variety of chocolate and alcohol, this hamper could be a great surprise for your mum this Mother’s Day.

For the full list of contents, you can visit the M&S website here.

Add it to your basket for £100.

Buy it here.

Cotton Modal Rever Collar Pyjama Set

Cotton Modal Rever Collar Pyjama Set (M&S/Canva)

Treat your mum to this Pyjama Set, perfect for getting cosy and relaxing on the sofa.

The Cotton Modal Rever Collar Pyjama Set will set you back £29.50.

Buy it here.

Suede Mule Slippers

Suede Mule Slippers (M&S)

Give the gift of comfort this Mother’s Day with these Suede Mule Slippers.

Available in four colours, you can add these slippers to your basket for £19.50.

Buy them here.

Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection

For £20, this Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection comes with a variety of cakes, coffee and teabags.

For the full list of contents, you can visit the M&S website here.

Buy it here.

You’re Blooming Brilliant Gift Selection

You're Blooming Brilliant Gift Selection (M&S)

Not only does this set have a variety of flowers but for £50, you’ll also get chocolate and wine for your mum to enjoy on Sunday March 27.

For the full list of hamper contents, you can visit the M&S website here.

Buy it here.

Coriandre Lemongrass Diffuser 200ml

Coriandre Lemongrass Diffuser 200ml (M&S)

Make your mum’s home that bit nicer with this diffuser.

You can grab this gift for £32 and a variety of diffusers are available via the M&S website.

Buy it here.

The Leather Saddle Bag

The Leather Saddle Bag (M&S)

This Leather Saddle Bag is available in two colours, latte and black, and for £79, your mum will be looking even more stylish.

Pockets inside the bag will mean your mum’s belongings will be where she left them rather than in an unreachable corner right at the bottom, we’ve all been there!

Buy it here.

It doesn't stop there. M&S also has a range of other gifts for your mum to enjoy including, this Tuberose Eau de Toilette Pour Femme 100ml, available for £18.

READ MORE: Costa Coffee and M&S Food reveal new Spring menu 2022 with 33 new items

READ MORE: Costa Coffee and M&S Food have teamed up on a Spring menu for 2022 - Here's what I thought

Why not help spruce up your mum's kitchen with this lovely Bee Teapot, for just £15.

Add a personal touch with this Personalised Velvet Cushion, ideal for adding the final touches to a room. You can buy it via the M&S website for £25 and it's available in Navy and Dark Ochre.

Help your mum relax with this Calm Bath Time Ritual Gift Set. It's available for just £29.50 and includes the key ingredients to a calming bath.

Upgrade your mum's makeup collection with this Colour Luxe Eyeshadow Palette. It comes with a brush and you can add it to your basket for £15.

You can find the full Mother's Day range via the M&S website.