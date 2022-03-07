PUBLIC Health Wales have said that there are 179 new Covid cases in Gwent.
In Wales in total, there are 1,023 new cases including residents outside of Wales.
There have been two more deaths in Wales, putting the death toll at 7,017.
None of the new deaths occurred in Gwent, meaning that 1,189 people have died in the area since the beginning of the pandemic.
Despite a low amount of cases, Blaenau Gwent once again has the highest case rate in Wales with 54.4 cases per 100,000 people.
For context, the average case rate for Wales is 31.9 cases per 100,000 people.
No other area of Gwent has a case rate higher than the average for Wales, but Monmouthshire came close with a case rate of 31.7.
All data is correct as of March 4.
Amount of new Covid cases by area
- Anglesey - 22
- Blaenau Gwent - 38
- Bridgend - 23
- Caerphilly - 53
- Cardiff - 137
- Carmarthenshire - 78
- Ceredigion - 23
- Conwy - 32
- Denbighshire - 33
- Flintshire - 49
- Gwynedd - 47
- Merthyr Tydfil - 14
- Monmouthshire - 30
- Neath Port Talbot - 45
- Newport - 37
- Pembrokeshire - 52
- Powys - 37
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 78
- Swansea - 64
- Torfaen - 21
- Vale of Glamorgan - 52
- Wrexham - 35
- Unknown location - 6
- Resident outside Wales – 17
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.