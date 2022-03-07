A PAEDOPHILE was caught after he brought child abuse images into the UK following a trip to Nepal.

Subarna Bura, 31, from Cwmbran, had pictures and films of girls and boys aged between 10 and 12 having sex.

Police found the material on USB memory sticks, prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Bura was arrested by officers when he was at work.

Mr Gobir said: “The defendant told the police he went to Nepal a few years ago and took USB devices with him.

“He said he had asked friends for some pornography which they then transferred on to the devices for him.

“He said that whilst in Nepal, he did see some of the illegal images, including the ones read to him during the interview.

“The defendant said he returned to the UK with the devices but was not interested in the images and intended to delete them.”

There were 14 category A images, depicting the most serious types of child abuse, made up of four still and 10 moving images.

Bura also had three category B and 13 category C images.

The defendant, of East Road, Oakfield, admitted three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of 334 extreme pornographic images involving bestiality.

The offences were committed on June 1, 2020.

Tom Roberts, representing Bura, said: “The defendant has found himself in a very difficult position that is, it must be said, entirely of his own making

“He pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity.

“This is however, in my submission, an utterly isolated aspect of his character

“He’s otherwise a productive and industrious member of society and he supports his parents.”

The judge, Recorder Lucy Crowther, told the defendant she believed there was a “realistic prospect” of him being rehabilitated.

Bura was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must attend 35 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme, complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Bura has to pay £420 prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.