Newport could be home to covered outdoor seating spaces, as part of the ongoing revamp of Newport Market.

Plans have been submitted to Newport City Council which, if approved, would see two new seating areas created in the heart of the city centre.

These would be created on either side of the market – with seating on the High Street side, and opposite Newport Bus Station on Upper Dock Street.

According to documents submitted alongside the planning application, there would be uncovered park benches outside the Upper Dock Street market entrance – with seating for 58 people in total.

More ambitious plans have been submitted on the High Street side, where there is a wider section of pavement to work with.

Here, it is proposed that there is black painted timber benches, with enough seating for 64 people.

If approved, the seating on this side would be located underneath commercial parasols, to protect those sat down from the elements.

This second seating area would be separated from the pedestrian footpath and the roadway on the High Street by the existing low wall.

Should the plans be approved, the seating areas would compliment the market’s food court, when it opens up to the public from Saturday, March 19.

How did we get here?





In recent weeks, the city has been gearing up for the grand reopening of Newport Market, which has undergone a radical transformation in the last few years.

One week delay aside, the project to transform Newport Market is in the final furlong at this time.

It is thought that the scheme cost developers Loft Co in the region of £6.5 and £7 million to carry out, and sees traditional market stalls meeting with a food court, along with events and office space on the top floor.

Once up and running, around 140 businesses are set to call the place home.

The market will house 45 retail units on the ground floor, along with 10 eateries and a food court which can seat hundreds of people inside – before the proposed outdoor seating is even factored into the equation.

Meanwhile the gallery space, upstairs in the building, will be used for functions, for up to 250 people, with 15 lifestyle units including a yoga studio.

There is also 70 office spaces, with 40 of these taken out by Tramshed Tech - which will rent these out to SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) and new start-ups.

The latest planning application, including details as to how to comment on these plans, can be found here.