St Davids was officially crimeless throughout the whole of 2021, with zero crimes reported to police officers in the area, according to the latest statistics from police.uk
It was a quiet year for Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Pembrokeshire’s only city, as per the latest data available, which showed that not a single crime was reported in the calendar year.
Elsewhere in the county, the Tenby South region was another area of the county where there were no crimes reported across the 12-month period, with all Tenby crimes for 2021 occurring in the north of the town.
