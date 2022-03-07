Downing Street has announced that Boris Johnson will give an announcement today regarding the ongoing Russian conflict in Ukraine.
The Prime Minister will be joined by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a joint press conference.
Johnson today warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “doubling down” on his attacks against Ukraine, and his “unrestrained” anger must be met with tougher sanctions.
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson 🇬🇧 will hold a press conference later alongside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte @MinPres 🇳🇱 and Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau 🇨🇦— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 7, 2022
Watch live on our channels from 14:50 GMT pic.twitter.com/E3ybxAD2rF
The UK has faced criticism for refusing to open its borders to Ukrainians but Johnson has insisted the country would welcome those fleeing the fighting, with thousands of visa applications being processed.
He is also due to have talks with US President Joe Biden later today.
How to watch Boris Johnson's Ukraine announcement?
Boris Johnson’s Ukraine press conference will be taking place at 2:50pm today (March 7).
This will be available to live stream on the Downing Street social media accounts. The Twitter account can be found here, the Facebook account here and the YouTube account here.
It is also likely to be televised by all major broadcasters.
