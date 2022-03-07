A 53-year-old man from Barry has today pleaded guilty to the murder of Robert Farley, who was found dead in his home in Barry on September 3 2021.

At 00.38am on Friday September 3, 2021, South Wales Police responded to a 999 call in which it was reported that a man was threatening to shoot people.

At 0.40am, officers attended The Knap in Barry and found Lee Whitlock, who matched the description provided.

Whitlock then led officers to the home of Robert Farley, claiming that they were friends and that he had not heard from him for a few days. He was taken to Robert’s home, where officers found him severely injured, and confirmed that he was dead.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, said:

“I am pleased that the defendant has decided to plead guilty to the murder of Robert Farley.

"This is testament to the hard work of all of the officers and staff who gathered the evidence in this investigation as well as the Crown Prosecution Service and Prosecuting Counsel.

“This murder was a callous and violent attack on a placid and well-liked man who was loved dearly by his family.

"It is clear to me from the evidence we gathered that Whitlock is a violent individual who has shown no remorse whatsoever for his actions.

“I am convinced that his conviction makes the public of Barry and south Wales safer.

"I am very grateful to the community and the witnesses who supported us during this investigation – again their commitment has contributed to today’s outcome.

“I sincerely hope that this conviction brings some sense of closure to Bobby’s family whilst recognising that no outcome will bring Bobby back.”

Robert’s sister, Kim Farley, said: “Bobby was a gentle and loving father and brother who we miss dearly.

"This guilty plea brings us a great sense of relief and prevents us from having to go through the awful trauma of a trial.

"As a family we are truly thankful to South Wales Police for the support they have given us – from day one right up until today they have been there for us.

"We hope this outcome today is the justice that Bobby fully deserves.”

Lee Whitlock will appear in Cardiff Crown Court tomorrow - March 8 - for sentencing.