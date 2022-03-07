A MAN was told he is facing a jail sentence after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the M4.
William Lawrence, 24, admitted being responsible for the offence against Rhianne Tucker in Newport on February 10.
He was driving an Audi A3, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Lawrence also admitted driving while disqualified.
His sentence was adjourned until April 22 for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports.
The judge, Recorder Lucy Crowther, told Lawrence: “You have pleaded guilty to serious offences.”
She warned him to expect a prison term.
Lawrence, of Sunny Bank, St George, Bristol, was remanded in custody.
He was represented by Scott Bowen and the prosecution by Tom Roberts.
