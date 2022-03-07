A DESSERT parlour – based in a hair and beauty salon – is a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

Glitz & Glam, on Maindee Road in Cwmfelinfach, opened as a hair and beauty salon in 2014 – five years later, in 2019, the business expanded to offer desserts, snacks, and freshly ground coffee after co-owners Jamie and Danielle Arr “noticed a gap in the market”.

The family-run business is a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards for the second year in a row – within the “best caterer” category.

“We are so proud to be in the finals again,” said Ms Arr.

“Some people didn’t think that having a dessert parlour and snack bar in a salon would work – but it does.”

Glitz & Glam currently has a four food hygiene rating and more than 200 positive reviews on JustEat.

“To be a finalist again is amazing,” added Ms Arr.

“We would like to thank all our amazing customers who voted – without them we wouldn’t be in the final and our business wouldn’t be there today.”

Along with serving up sweet treats Glitz & Glam Dessert Parlour gives some of their unit space to Cwmfelinfach Community Hub which offers a food pantry to everyone, helping avoid food poverty and food waste.

Glitz & Glam Dessert Parlour is among seven finalists for “best caterer” in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

The other six finalists in this category are:

  • Pickled Pumpkin Catering, Monmouthshire;
  • Cardiff Dough & Co, Cardiff;
  • Hancox’s Pies, Bargoed;
  • Chef Read Catering, Newport;
  • The Classic Cheesecake Guy, Newport;
  • Tom Baker Brownies.

Find Glitz & Glam Dessert Parlour on Facebook @GlitzNGlamDessertParlour  

The full list of categories and finalists for the Best of Welsh Business Awards is available online at bestofwelshbusinessawards.co.uk/2022-finalists