A THIRD-STRIKE drug dealer who owed £13,000 to a trafficker higher up the chain has been jailed for more than five years.

Ben Morgan, 36, from Tredegar, was involved in the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamine, Valium and a sedative called benzodiazepine.

The defendant was caught after police officers linked him to the drug trade following an investigation into a fellow dealer from Ebbw Vale.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said Morgan’s home was raided and 700 benzodiazepine tablets and a crack pipe were found.

Drug-related messages were also found on an encrypted mobile phone.

There were references to the defendant owing a drug dealer called Mike Smith £7,000 and £13,000 for “large amounts of cocaine”.

Morgan, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, admitted being concerned in an offer to supply cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamine and Valium.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of benzodiazepine with intent to supply.

The offences were committed on January 12.

The court was told Morgan had played a “significant role”.

Mr Evans said the defendant had 29 previous convictions for 47 offences.

These included two convictions for being involved in the trafficking of class A drugs which dated back to 2002 and 2007.

Kathryn Lane, representing Morgan, told the judge: “There are particular factors about this defendant’s life which are very sad and his history with drug abuse and bereavement are very sad but it may not affect your honour’s assessment of the case.”

The defendant was entitled to full credit after he indicated his guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity when he appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Recorder Lucy Crowther told Morgan: “It was plain that you owed very large amounts of money to other people who you were dealing with above you in the chain of supply.”

She added: “You had an operational role.”

The defendant was jailed for five years and eight months.

The prosecution have until the end of the week to make an application for a Proceeds of Crime Act case against Morgan.