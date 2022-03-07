Everyone loves a bargain, and one house up for sale in Gwent certainly ticks that box.

The property, located in Six Bells, Abertillery just might be one of the cheapest on the market across the whole UK, let alone Wales.

With three bedrooms, 81 Arail Street is set to go under the hammer from March 8 until March 10.

And, with a guide price of £30,000, short of a bidding frenzy, it could represent the bargain of the year for one lucky person.

Perhaps understandably, cheap properties can raise alarm bells – with the fear that there could be some underlying faults or flaws which have seen the asking price set so low.

Those fears won’t be alleviated by the lack of pictures showing the inside of the house, which has been listed for sale by Paul Fosh Auctions.

But, those fears can be put to rest – to some extent, because the property is currently lived in.

The rear of the property (Credit: Paul Fosh Auctions)

According to the property listing, the property is currently let on assured shorthold tenancy to long term tenants.

To give an understanding of the potential value of the property, the current tenants are said to be paying £250 per month, which works out at £3,000 a year.

While the property is said to require some improvement, it is also said to have recently been fitted with a new roof, double glazing, insulation, and a boiler.

With that in mind, it is entirely possible that the bulk of the work needed might simply be cosmetic.

No pictures of the interior have been supplied, but it is said to consist of a lounge/dining room, kitchen, and bathroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is a landing which leads off to the three bedrooms.

There is also a garden to the rear of the property, which is a semi-detached end terrace house.

All told, it is said to be a decent investment opportunity.

The property, which is being sold at auction by Paul Fosh Auctions, can be viewed on Rightmove here.