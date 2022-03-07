WITH tomorrow’s International Women’s Day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe, we’ve compiled our own 100 Amazing Women of Gwent.

We are shining a light on 20 of the list every day this week, with our celebrations culminating in an informal networking lunch in Newport on Friday.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson will host the event, which is being held at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.

Sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales, the event will hear from Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport Council, and the university’s Donna Whitehead.

Today’s first batch of 20 includes Olympic and Paralympic champions, successful businesswomen and those doing sterling work to help others in their local communities.

Lauren Price

Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer proved to be the perfect ending to Ms Price’s record-breaking career in amateur boxing.

The Ystrad Mynach star opted to turn professional after adding an Olympic title to her world, Commonwealth Games and European Games golds.

All of those came after winning kickboxing world titles and 50 caps for Wales as a footballer.

Christina Harrhy

The CEO of Caerphilly County Borough Council since March 2020 after more than two years as the interim CEO, Ms Harrhy has a wealth of experience in local government.

Having studied at Harvard Business School, she worked for Torfaen County Borough Council and Carmarthenshire County Council.

Lucie Parkin

Founder and director of the exciting Abergavenny Writing Festival which brings together active, professional and aspiring writers of multiple genres with workshops, talks and sessions that are ever evolving and always inspiring.

Pavinee Taruschio

Owner of Abergavenny-based Pav’s Kitchen since 2004, she gave up her own time and money to deliver meals to the NHS during the pandemic.

Specialising in Thai and Italian food, Ms Taruschio cooks for homeless charities and helps a women’s refuge charity.

Jo Barnes

A mainstay of journalism in South Wales for more than 30 years, most of them spent at the South Wales Argus where she has excelled in several roles, including as editor of Monmouthshire County Living and The Business magazines.

Now community content editor, the proud Scotswoman, based in Chepstow, is a respected figure in the Gwent business community due to her extensive coverage of the industry both online and in print.

Jan Vokes

A pivotal figure in the remarkable story of Welsh Grand National-winning horse Dream Alliance, one which was turned into a film starring Damian Lewis and Toni Collette.

Mrs Vokes bred the gelding on a Cefn Fforest allotment and the rest, as they say, is history, with his crowning glory coming over the hurdles at Chepstow in December 2009.

Liz Johnson

The former swimmer, who has cerebral palsy, won medals at three consecutive Paralympic Games, claiming silver on debut in the 100m breaststroke at Athens 2004, gold in the 100m breaststroke in Beijing and bronze in the 100m backstroke at London. Ms Johnson, from Newport, won four golds and three bronzes at the World Championships, and announced her retirement through injury in 2016.

Laura Emily Dunn

A communications advisor in Westminster, Ms Dunn is working at a senior level to deliver an ambitious project on reviewing the early years and healthy development among children.

She's played an active role in encouraging others – particularly women – to enter public life and politics at every level.

Her work in Westminster shows that whatever your background you can follow your dreams.

Gemma Walker

Has worked tirelessly throughout the years, counselling and supporting vulnerable people. Ms Walker, from Risca, also manages the Feed Newport Food Bank, making sure that those who need help are looked after.

Aysia Bibi

Described as a loving and selfless young woman, Ms Bibi, from Pill, has helped many in the community over the years, particularly the homeless and vulnerable, including those from ethnic minorities.

Becky James

Cyclist from Abergavenny, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She started her career at the Abergavenny Road Club and represented Wales at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won a silver and a bronze medal. Retired in 2017 to begin a baking business.

Natasha Baker

Runs children's language school Kidslingo, which teaches Welsh, French and Spanish to youngsters in Newport and Cardiff.

She strives to get children interested in languages from a young age while also running her own legal translation business in Paris.

Brigitte Jarvis

Diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she has gone through gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy all while looking after her two sons, going to work full-time and being an inspiration to her friends and neighbours in Ponthir, and looking after others before herself.

Ms Jarvis had a beautiful head of curly hair which she shaved off and donated to The Little Princess Trust.

Anne Wareham

Owner of Veddw House Garden in Devauden, Mrs Wareham is a garden writer for newspapers and magazines, and is editor of the website thinkinGardens.

Appeared as a judge on television show Britain’s Best Home and Garden, she has been a campaigner for the renaissance of British gardens.

Julia Rowe

Has worked tirelessly over the last seven years to help asylum seekers and refugees arriving in Gwent and other parts of South Wales and come to the aid of those displaced in war zones.

As a founder member of the charity iNEED, she organised the collection of clothes, shoes, medical equipment and other necessities to send to Syria and elsewhere, working with other groups to organise transport to the refugee camps.

Stephanie Stephens

Set-up a marketing business in 2018 after being made redundant and realising that she was passionate about helping other businesses grow and succeed.

Her business, WhiteLenz Marketing in Cwmbran, targets small businesses and start-ups across Wales and the UK, with the majority in Gwent, and has worked with more than 80 companies.

Leah Van Staden

This Newport woman has worked tirelessly to support young people and women in her home city over the last 20 years.

A central figure in the Liberty Church, which has been based at Llanwern High School since 2016.

Sara Butler

Opened a children’s cooking school, Cook Stars, before lockdown and, despite not being eligible for financial help, has worked hard to keep it going.

Hires others from the local area as her school grows and collaborates so well to provide cooking sessions for young carers and donates to the food bank.

Natasha Cockram

Another product of Cwmbran, Ms Cockram is among the UK’s top marathon runners who has enjoyed an excellent last couple of years over 26.2 miles.

Having set a new Welsh record in Dublin in 2019, four days after being kicked by a horse, last year she won the Los Angeles Marathon.

Lauren James

The deputy leader of the Green Party in Wales, the mum-of-three has dedicated her time to providing a voice for a range of issues using her insights into Newport life.

Works in her community to improve the area and ensure people feel safer, whole she also runs a green lifestyle blog for parents and promoted the Green Gathering in Chepstow.