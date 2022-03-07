Work to radically transform a secondary school in Newport has gotten underway.

Earlier this year, plans to redevelop a large chunk of Bassaleg School were given the go-ahead, despite some local parking fears.

And now, that transformation work has progressed from planning to reality, with the first hole dug.

Of course, it will take more than one hole to replace some of the school’s older buildings with more modern and fit for purpose facilities, but it represents a step in the right direction for the major project.

All told, the redevelopment is set to take place over the next three years.

An artist impression of the new school building

During that time, a new teaching block, dining hall, and assembly hall will be created.

The overall capacity of Bassaleg School will also increase as a result of these plans – with an additional 300 places set to be created by the September 2023 term start.

These additional spaces are not set to impact on the number of sixth form pupils – which formed parking of the concerns raised by local residents, in terms of nearby parking issues.

The project, which was brought forward by Newport City Council, has had its funding matched by the Welsh Government through their sustainable communities for learning programme.

What has been said about the news?





To mark the occasion, a ceremony was held to mark the start of the work.

Pupils and staff joined Welsh Government minister for education and Welsh language, Jeremy Miles, as well as council representatives including the mayor of Newport, councillor David Williams, leader councillor Jane Mudd and cabinet member for education councillor Deb Davies.

(left to right) - pupils Sonia Marwaha and Oliver Lewis; head Victoria Lambe; council leader Jane Mudd, Minister Jeremy Miles, Ian Jones (Wilmott Dixon) and the Mayor of Newport

Mr Miles MS said: “I’m really pleased the Welsh Government could support the new Bassaleg School through our Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, which will create a fantastic learning environment for the children and increased opportunities for the community through the use of the new sports facilities.

“Welsh Government are also pleased that this amazing project will help meet the increasing demand for school places in response to new housing developments in the area.”

Councillor Jane Mudd said: “The improvements being carried out in Bassaleg are part of a multi-milion pound investment in our schools and education by the council and Welsh Government.”

Councillor Deb Davies said: “Funding from the council and the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme has given us an opportunity to improve the environment for pupils which in turn will enhance the learning experience. It also helps us to respond to the increase demand for places as our city continues to grow.”.

Victoria Lambe, headteacher of Bassaleg School said: “We feel incredibly proud to be in receipt of much needed significant investment to our infrastructure to accommodate our growing school population.

“The planned upgraded facilities will complement the innovative and expansive work being undertaken on our dynamic new curriculum and ensure that our pupils are thriving within a 21st century learning environment.”

The work at Bassaleg will be carried out by Wilmott Dixon.

The construction firm has been involved in other projects in the city including the building of the University of South Wales’ city centre campus.