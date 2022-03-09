MONMOUTHSHIRE and Gloucestershire County Councils have agreed to advance plans - including a new Chepstow bypass - to end the congestion blighting the town.

Chepstow has become something of a bottleneck for traffic - with High Beech Roundabout often seeing queues at peak times.

Cllr Richard John, leader of Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) and Cllr Mark Hawthorne of Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) met with senior council officers, cabinet members and MPs for Monmouth David Davies and the Forest of Dean, Mark Harper, to discuss solutions to Chepstow traffic congestion.

The meeting, held in Tidenham, was also a chance to agree that public transport and active travel need to play full parts in alleviating these long-standing issues.

Funding has been secured for the next stage of investigative work to make the case for a new cross-border road link, along with increased public transport and active travel opportunities.

Last week, Monmouthshire’s Cabinet agreed that resolution of these cross-border transport infrastructure issues would form the basis of a levelling-up bid to UK Government.

Cllr Richard John said: “I am delighted that these constructive talks between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire politicians have concluded that investment in new infrastructure between Chepstow and Sedbury is absolutely vital to end the chronic congestion plaguing the town and surrounding areas.

“Clearly a new link road that bypasses Chepstow would cut congestion and improve air quality, thereby making Chepstow a more attractive place for tourists to spend time.

"The new road is also needed because of the level of projected house building in southern Gloucestershire over the next five years.”

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “I am happy that all parties agreed that we need to increase public transport and active travel options as well as looking at plans for new infrastructure to tackle the Chepstow bottleneck.”