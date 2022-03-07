Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty og assaulting his ex-fiancee.

The 37-year-old, real name Dylan Mills appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday.

The music stars ex, Cassandra Jones, said she left the chart-topping rapper because of “domestic abuse”, the court heard.

Dizzee Rascal who topped the charts with hits like Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me had two children with Ms Jones before they split in February 2021.

David Haye describes Dizzee Rascal as 'calm and collected

Boxer David Haye described the musician as “calm and collected” in evidence at the assault trial.

The former world heavyweight champion said: “I would describe Dylan as a stand-up and down-to-earth kind of man.

“Dylan is a very easy individual to get along with.

“He remained humble, having built himself up from nothing. He would rarely be seen out at celebrity social functions for the simple reason that he prefers to stay at home and spend time with his family.”

Mills is said to have approached Ms Jones, “put his forehead against hers and pushed her around the room” and then “pushed her to the ground”, the court heard.

The musician was arrested at the scene and gave a prepared statement during police interview in which he denied the allegations and accused Ms Jones of causing injuries to his arm.

Mills released his debut album, Boy In Da Corner, in 2003, and his seventh studio album, E3 AF, which refers to his east London postcode and African heritage, is due out on October 30.

He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2020, and performed at festivals in August including Live at Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.