Anyone can fall behind with bills and get into debt, but it’s NEVER too late to seek help and advice. Please have a read through the information here to discover what support is available to you in Monmouthshire.

If you want to talk to someone you can call our Contact Centre on 01633 644644 or walk into one of our community hubs they can advise what help may be most relevant for your circumstances.

You can also contact Citizens Advice on 0800 702 2020

The outbreak of Coronavirus has brought about lots of changes in all of our lives. It may have been an especially worrying time if you have concerns about your income or are having difficulty paying your bills or your rent, but there is help and advice available to assist you.

This is a short guide to some of the financial and other forms of support that might be available to help you. It includes details of national organisations as well as local links and connections within Monmouthshire.

There is a lot of information here and it may take a little while to look through it all; the good news is that this is because there is lots of help available. If you’re not sure where to start then organisations like Citizens Advice or your landlord if you are a social housing tenant can help you to find all the help and support that is right for you.

If you’re struggling it is always better to seek help and advice sooner rather than later – but it is also never too late to ask for help, you may be surprised at how much can be done to help you get back on your feet!