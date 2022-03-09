A PHOTO exhibition showing how nature persevered throughout lockdown has launched.

Dark Spring is a black and white photographic landscape project which showcases the countryside and coastal areas near Newport during the spring of 2020 and 2021.

The exhibition of work by John Crerar – who is a documentary photographer, film maker and lecturer – was launched at Ffoto Newport, in Market Arcade, on Friday March 3.

Around 70 people attended the launch in the city centre, with food – which was inspired by the photos on display – locally sourced from Varri Watson.

John Crerar thanked those who attended the launch and those who have supported and inspired him. He also praised gallery owner, Ieuan Berry, for “creating such a buzz and excitement about photography in Newport.”

When speaking at the launch he said: “I think that any deeper meaning these photographs may possess comes from the knowledge of when they were taken rather than where they were taken.”

He described the photos as “personal and expressive” adding that: “It was clear that nature was oblivious to our plight.”

Dark Spring will be on display at Ffoto Newport Market Arcade until April 9. The space is open between midday and 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Gallery owner, Ieuan Berry, said: “The launch went extremely well – we had people travel from Shropshire, Cardiff, Bristol, and other areas. The gallery is now becoming recognised all over the UK.

“The food was all handmade fresh by Varri, who created the menu inspired by the images on display; all the food can be foraged from areas where the photos were taken.

“We had many comments about how the arcade has come a long way and how nice it is to see that the council has restored it for generations to come.

"We also saw a lot of support for the sale of books from local and nationwide photographers.”

People can check out John Crerar’s work at Ffoto Newport, with the gallery also selling A3 prints of the exhibition poster and photography books.

People can join Ffoto Newport’s mailing list by sending a request to info@ffotonewport.com – photographers wanting to submit work to the space can also e-mail the gallery.