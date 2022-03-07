A FAMILY has lost everything after a fire broke out at their Pontypool home last week.

The fire broke out at the house, on Tranch Road, on the afternoon of Friday, March 4.

Christine Edwards told the Argus that the hallway was filled with smoke within minutes, with the fire spreading across the house – blowing out the windows about seven minutes after the smoke alarm went off.

There were seven people, including Ms Edwards’ 76-year-old mum and two children – who turn one next week, in the house at the time.

The staircase after the fire. Picture: Maria Richards.

“Last week my sister came and could smell burning. We couldn’t see what it was,” she said.

“On Friday, the smoke alarm went off. We opened the door and the hallway was full of smoke. The electrical cupboard was full of smoke. But it didn’t even put the electrics out.

“Within three minutes you couldn’t get down the stairs.

“The upstairs is completely gone.

The living room after the fire. Picture: Maria Richards.

“My mum is nearly 76. She could’ve been there on her own and she would’ve not made it out.

“This could’ve happened when we were asleep. We wouldn’t have made it out.

“The one thing we are thankful for is that the smoke alarm worked.

“Luckily it didn’t spread further to the gas meter or a gas pipe.”

What used to be the front door of the house on Tranch Road after a fire on Friday. Picture: Maria Richards.

Ms Edwards said her mum, sister and nieces and nephews – who were all living in the house – are currently staying with her.

“The only things they’ve got are the clothes they were standing in,” she said. “My mum has lost everything.

“Within a short period of time, [my mum] has lost my dad, the dog and now the house and all his stuff. We’re not allowed to go in and see if anything is left in there.

“Everything mum and our dad had was in there. Everything we had left of him was in there.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more details.