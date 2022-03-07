Sky News was taken off air today due to a reported fire alarm at the studios.

A report from Ukraine was switched off on Monday just after 5pm.

A message appeared on screen saying there was a 'temporary fault'.

Specialist health producer at Sky News Mark Thompson tweeted: "Anyone confused why Sky News has just gone off air, we’ve had a fire alarm go off so now hanging out in the cold."

Viewers also reported seeing a blank screen with a 'temporary fault' message. 

Down Detector also saw 80 percent of people reporting problems with an internet connection, 19 percent with television issues and two percent having problems with their phones. 