Sky News was taken off air today due to a reported fire alarm at the studios.
A report from Ukraine was switched off on Monday just after 5pm.
A message appeared on screen saying there was a 'temporary fault'.
Specialist health producer at Sky News Mark Thompson tweeted: "Anyone confused why Sky News has just gone off air, we’ve had a fire alarm go off so now hanging out in the cold."
Anyone confused why Sky News has just gone off air, we’ve had a fire alarm go off so now hanging out in the cold. pic.twitter.com/cbhCxKhjqN— Mark Thompson (@SkyNewsThompson) March 7, 2022
Viewers also reported seeing a blank screen with a 'temporary fault' message.
Sky news is off air at the moment, fire alarm went off and building evacuated, hope it’s nothing too serious pic.twitter.com/nqzsDdA8d9— Sarah Thurlow 💙 ⭐️ 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@sjthurlow) March 7, 2022
Down Detector also saw 80 percent of people reporting problems with an internet connection, 19 percent with television issues and two percent having problems with their phones.
