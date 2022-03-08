A FORMER bookmakers in Aberbargoed could be turned into a café.
The former Ladbrokes betting shop, located at 93 Commercial Street, closed back in November.
The proposed coffee shop would have room for around eight tables and will serve breakfast and lunch, as well as hot drinks.
Planning permission must be granted by Caerphilly County Borough Council before the change can go ahead.
A decision is expected to be made by April 25, and the full application can be viewed here.
