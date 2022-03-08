THE Queen will move to Windsor Castle permanently and never live in London again, according to reports.
According to the Sunday Times, the Queen has not spent a night at Buckingham Palace since March 2020.
She has lived in London throughout her 70-year reign but spent most of lockdown and the pandemic in her Berkshire home with Prince Philip.
There are also renovations going on at the Palace which are expected to last until 2027 which is reported to have influenced the decision.
‘Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense,’ royal author Hugo Vickers said.
The next monarch to live at Buckingham Palace will be Prince Charles after he becomes King.
Windsor is also close to Bagshot Park, where Prince Edward resides, and the Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew lives.
Prince Philip is also buried at Windsor Castle and the Queen will be buried alongside him in King George VI's memorial chapel when she dies.
