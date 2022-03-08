TESCO clothing store F&F will launch a 25 per cent sale on a range of products including footwear, accessories and essentials this week.
The deals are exclusive to Tesco Clubcard users with bargain prices up for grabs.
The 25 per cent off sale will begin on Thursday, March 10, and will run until Sunday, March 13, according to Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK.
The Facebook group has amassed a 1.9 million members with people sharing the best bargains to be found in the UK.
A group member posted: “Just to let you all know…Tesco have a 25% off event starting this coming THURSDAY 10th MARCH.
“25% off ALL F&F (including Footwear, Accessories, Essentials and SALE).
“This Event will run from Thursday 10 March Week 2 to Sunday 13 March.
“Happy shopping.”
The post has attracted more than 2,000 comments as bargain hunters tag friends and family.
The sale is a regular occurrence throughout the year and is one of the most popular events held by the supermarket giant.
The sale includes all clothing, shoes, accessories, underwear, school uniform, and even Pyjamas.
The last 25% off promotions from Tesco’s F&F coincided with Valentine’s Day in February.
