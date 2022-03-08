RUGBY fans who will use the Cardiff buses to watch the Six Nations are being urged to plan their journeys in advance.
There will be bus diversion from 4.15pm on Friday, March 11 – when Wales take on France – and between 10.15am and 6.15pm on Saturday, March 19, when Wales play Italy.
Bus users are also being advised that there will be some changes to normal match day stops, along with route diversions.
- Services 1 and 2 and 7 will start and end at Canal Street. Services 1 and 2 will not serve the rear of Central Railway Station (Stop JM & JN) from the time roads are closed until the end of service.
- The Baycar service 6 will start and end at the Customhouse Street (stop JG) only and will not serve the rear of Central Railway Station from the time the roads close until the end of service.
- Services 8, 9, 9A, and X45 towards Cardiff Bay and the Sports Village will start and end at Hayes Bridge Road.
- Services 13, 15, 17, 18, 25, 61, 62, 63, 64, 66, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96 and 96A will start and end at Fitzhamon Embankment.
- Services 21, 23, 24 and 35 will start from Greyfriars Road GN (south side).
- Services 27, 28, 28A and 30 will start from a temporary bus stop on Kingsway, opposite Friary Gardens.
- Services 35, 51, 53 will start and end at Greyfriars Road.
- Services 8 and 9 to the Heath Hospital, 11, 44, 45, 49, 50, 52, 57, 58 and X45 (to St Mellons) will start and end at Churchill Way.
Commercial director at Cardiff Bus, Gareth Stevens, said:
“To accommodate road closures and to ensure travel can continue without too much disruption, we’ve introduced diversions in the city centre when Wales’ Six Nations matches are played at home here in Cardiff.
“We would advise all our customers to check these route changes before travelling on match days to ensure they are fully informed on the diversions in place.”
For more information visit www.cardiffbus.com/principality-stadium
