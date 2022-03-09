A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KEEGAN BALE, 26, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A48 on January 30.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PATRICK THOMAS NOONAN, 24, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Usk Way, Newport, on January 29.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOEL DONEGAN, 25, of St Margaret's Avenue, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 19 months after he admitted drink driving with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Old Pant Road, Pantside, Newbridge, on January 29.

He was ordered to pay £489 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CAMERON NIBLETT, 21, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A469 on January 29.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMILIO PORRETTA, 26, of Bessemer Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on January 30.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was ordered to pay £1,496 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

DEAN ROGERS, 38, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on King Street on January 28.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CINDY BAILLIE, 43, of Castle Mews, Usk, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road, Newport, on August 14, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN DAVID FAUL, 55, of Pickle Line Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.