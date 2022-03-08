DUBBED the “greatest dog event in the world”, Crufts returns for 2022 after the competition was unable to go ahead last year.

Organisers, The Kennel Club, regretfully decided to cancel last year’s event due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic leaving canine fans without one of the biggest dates in their diary.

Returning this week and running from March 10 to 13, the international dog show includes competitions such as dog agility, obedience, flyball, heelwork to music and the much-coveted Best in Show.

Who wouldn't want to be surround by hundreds of dogs at #Crufts2022? Which breed are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/ioSU1O9vNs — Crufts (@Crufts) March 3, 2022

Here’s what to expect from each day.

Crufts Day 1 - Working and Pastoral

Thursday ticket prices for Crufts

VIP: £165 (sold out)

£165 (sold out) Adult: £20

£20 Child 9-15 years: £14

£14 Child under 9 years: Free

Free Students: £14

£14 Senior citizen: £14

The first day of the competition focusses on working and pastoral dog breeds, showcasing their special set of skills.

The Crufts Hospitality Package is already sold out on Day 1 but individual admission tickets are still available. Bought in advance, tickets for the Thursday of Crufts range from £14 to £20 plus booking fees, available via The Ticket Factory.

Crufts Day 2: Terrier and Hound

Thursday ticket prices for Crufts

VIP: £165

£165 Adult: £20

£20 Child 9-15 years: £14

£14 Child under 9 years: Free

Free Students: £14

£14 Senior citizen: £14

The second day of the show celebrates all things terrier and hound with competitions featuring the categories by size. Friday also includes the vulnerable breeds competition.

The Crufts Hospitality Package is still available for Day 2. Purchase this Crufts VIP Lanyard and as well as general admission you will also benefit from access via the Lakeside Hospitality guests entrance, fast track queues within the venue, reserved seating, access into the Lakeside Lounge, including breakfast, a two-course lunch and afternoon tea, and free parking.

The Crufts Hospitality Package costs £165 per person while standard admission tickets prices for the Friday of Crufts, when bought in advance, range from £14 to £20 plus booking fees, available via The Ticket Factory.

Crufts Day 3: Utility and Toy

Thursday ticket prices for Crufts

VIP: £170 (sold out)

£170 (sold out) Adult: £27

£27 Child 9-15 years: £17

£17 Child under 9 years: Free

Free Students: £17

£17 Senior citizen: £17

The third day of Crufts is all about utility and toy breeds and their very many and varied abilities.

Look out for family favourites such as the golden retrievers and be wowed by the extraordinary talents of medical detection dogs. The West Midlands Police display is also a real treat.

The Crufts Hospitality Package is already sold out on Day 3 but individual admission tickets are still available. Bought in advance, tickets for the Saturday of Crufts range from £17 to £27 plus booking fees, available via The Ticket Factory.

Crufts Day 4: Gundog

Thursday ticket prices for Crufts

Adult: £22

£22 Child 9-15 years: £16

£16 Child under 9 years: Free

Free Students: £16

£16 Senior citizen: £16

Gundogs are Sunday’s speciality and, of course, the final day of Crufts also includes the Best in Show competition and presentation.

When bought in advance, admission tickets prices for the Friday of Crufts range from £16 to £22 plus booking fees, available via The Ticket Factory.

:: Crufts takes place from March 10-13 at Birmingham NEC (National Exhibition Centre). Browse tickets for each day via The Ticket Factory.