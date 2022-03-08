A TEENAGER is to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to counts of rape.
Simeon Greenaway-Robbins, 19, of Rectory Close, Caerphilly, denied the two charges before Judge Timothy Petts at a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Cardiff Crown Court heard there is one complainant in the case and the allegations relate to incidents in the Welsh capital in the autumn of 2020.
Greenaway-Robbins is due to stand trial on November 28 with the case expected to last four days.
He was granted conditional bail.
David Elias QC appeared for the defendant and Gareth James represented the prosecution.
