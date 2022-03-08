A SECONDARY school in Gwent has once again had to return to online learning, after a covid outbreak among staff.

With the Welsh Government following in the UK Government’s lead in removing restrictions by the end of the month, the outbreak at Abertillery Learning Community is an unwelcome reminder that the virus remains in our community.

The news was first revealed yesterday - Monday, March 7 - with the school revealing that over the course of the week, different year groups will be kept at home to study virtually.

Though Abertillery Learning Community is an all-through school, with pupils aged between three and 16, the disruption is only set to impact on those in secondary school-aged year groups.

According to headteacher Meryl Echeverry, disruption is expected “possibly for the remainder of the week”.

It is understood that the problem has been made worse by a difficulty in obtaining supply teachers, with only three available to step in at short notice.

The school has not confirmed how many staff members have been affected by the outbreak.

It has been confirmed that at this time, the following year groups are set to stay at home:

Tuesday, March 8 – Years 8 and 10 home learning;

Wednesday, March 9 – Years 7 and 9 home learning;

Thursday, March 10 – Years 8 and 10 home learning;

Friday, March 11 – Years 7 and 9 home learning.

Should this change, the school has confirmed that parents and guardians will be contacted.

Statement from the school in full

A statement from Abertillery Learning Community headteacher Mrs Echeverry read: “Regrettably, the ALC secondary campus has eleven staff absent as a result of Covid and other reasons today and possibly for the remainder of the week.

“We have only been able to engage three supply staff for the week, with middle and senior leaders providing additional cover.

“Arrangements have been put in place today to ensure all learners can be safely supervised, but this has stretched capacity to the tolerances agreed by the Governing Body and will impact on the quality of provision. There is also a chance that the number of staff absent may well increase over the week.

“As a result of a risk review, it is, therefore, necessary to move year groups to home learning as detailed below based on the information we have today. Clearly, we want to ensure that year 11 have minimal disruption with support being put in place over coming weeks for year 10 for their forthcoming exams.

“We will, of course, notify you via ParentMail, with as much notice as possible, if we are able to safely accommodate one or all year groups back in school on any of these days as the week progresses.

“In all cases, learners can access home learning resources through their Year Group/Pastoral Google Classroom.

“These temporary arrangements do not include learners who attend our Complex Needs Resource Base who will be attending as normal.

“Thank you for your continued co-operation.”