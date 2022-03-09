SEVEN more 20mph zones are to be introduced across Monmouthshire, with five more subject to council approval.
Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) has revealed that the first of these projects will see Abergavenny, Llanfoist, Magor, Undy, Caldicot, Portskewett and Caerwent all lowered from 30mph this month.
Plans for the introduction of pilot 20mph zones across Monmouthshire were raised at MCC’s full council meeting last December.
This follows the announcement in 2019 by first minister Mark Drakeford that 20mph should be the default speed limit for all residential roads in Wales.
Subject to cabinet member approval on March 9, 20mph zones are also proposed for Monmouth and Wyesham, Mathern, Devauden, Shirenewton/Mynydd Bach and parts of Chepstow.
It is also proposed to make the trial Bulwark/Thornwell 20mph zone permanent.
The Tintern and Raglan 20mph zones have been extended for a further period of up to 18 months, before the end of which consideration will be given to making them permanent.
What does this mean for the Abergavenny pilot area?
- All the publicly maintained roads within the area will become a 20mph speed limit including the A40;
- Gateway features will be introduced;
- Electronic speed signs will be set up.
What does this mean for the Severnside pilot area?
- All publicly maintained roads within the residential areas will become a 20mph speed limit including the sections of the B4245;
- Gateway features will be introduced;
- Electronic speed signs will be set up;
- Buffer limits will be introduced to incrementally reduce speeds coming into the 20mph areas.
Cllr Jane Pratt, cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, said: “By reducing the speed of our residential streets, we can create neighbourhoods which are shared more equally between different road users.”
Monmouthshire County Council will be consulting on further proposed 20mph zones later in 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.