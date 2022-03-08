IT'S almost time to put on your best red nose and help those in need.

The annual event - known as Red Nose Day - was founded in 1985 by comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry in response to the famine in Ethiopia.

Acts as small as buying Red Noses and baking cakes help raise thousands for causes in the UK and across the world.

For Comic Relief 2022, the annual fundraising show will be hosted by Sir Lenny, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, and Zoe Ball.

Red Nose Day will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

BBC handout photo of (left to right) Paddy McGuinness, Davina McCall and Lenny Henry presenting Comic Relief 2021. A total of £45,938,942 was raised during the 2021 event.

When is Red Nose Day 2022?





Red Nose Day will air on BBC One on Friday, March 18.

People are invited to raise money for important causes around the world in the hours, days, and weeks before the show airs.

TV stars and celebrities will come together on March 18 for a three-hour telethon, sharing emotional stories and star-studded skits.

Comic Relief 2022 will start at 7pm, according to the broadcaster's TV schedule guide.

How you can fundraise for Comic Relief

You can now register for a free fundraising pack and other fundraising tools via the Comic Relief website.

The pack is full of ideas - from bake sales to community challenges - which will help your fundraising efforts.

Comic Relief 2022 - what we know

Hugh Bonneville, Dame Joanna Lumley, and Oti Mabuse are among the famous faces featured in a comedy sketch to mark the return of Red Nose Day 2022.

The clip sees Sir Lenny Henry attempting to make a movie to celebrate the Comic Relief fundraisers across the UK, but word gets out to the celebrities and audition tapes start rolling in.

McFly’s Harry Judd, Fleabag star Jamie Demetriou and comedians Lee Ridley and Rosie Jones also feature in the sketch.

In the video, voiced by presenter Graham Norton, the celebrities can be seen trying to sell their talents before Sir Lenny interrupts and informs them of who the video is to be really dedicated to.

He says: “We meant the fantastic people at home, who, ever since we started this, have been giving their time selflessly, their efforts tirelessly to raise money for people they don’t know.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

Mr Blobby, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, comedians Ellie Taylor, Jayde Adams, and Phil Wang, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and radio presenter Vick Hope feature in the comedy clip.

Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny said: “The spirit of Red Nose Day is for everyone to get involved and to get the vibe of helping someone else that they don’t know, it’s always been that, and what could be better?”

“I’ve been inspired by so many people and it's usually members of the public who do extraordinary things.

“I’m always amazed by how dedicated and passionate the people that run the projects are – both in the developing world and in this country – to help better the lives of so many.

“So, to anybody who has fundraised to support these life-changing projects, I personally thank you because we wouldn’t be able to do this stuff without you guys. You are the people that inspire me.”

Comic Relief 2022's TV schedule

As part of the fundraising efforts, comedians Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean will head to the Welsh countryside to take on Countryfile’s One Red Nose and Their Dog competition.

The pair will have to put their newfound sheepdog skills to the test in a bid to be crowned the champions in a one-off special which is set to air in March, with the winner revealed during the Red Nose Day show.

The One Show is also getting involved with the return of their Red Nose and Spoon Race, which will see two teams battle it out during a four-day race.

Five celebrities will be put through their paces in a special edition of BBC Three’s Glow Up, where they will be set a real-world make-up industry assignment and creative briefs in hope of being crowned Britain’s First Celeb Make-Up Star for Comic Relief.

CBeebies’s Bedtime Stories will also feature a special Red Nose Day series of famous faces reading stories to the nation.

For the special appeal show, viewers will be shown exactly how their donations can change lives with real stories.

Films shown during the evening will feature powerful personal stories of those supported by the work Comic Relief funds and will highlight a range of issues in the UK including suicide and young people’s mental health, domestic abuse and food poverty, as well as focusing on international issues including education in Uganda and children who are street homeless in South Africa.

This includes a number of films that have been co-produced with local filmmakers in Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and India.

In the Schools Thank You, Fantastic Beasts stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne surprise school children visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Warner Bros Studios.

Comedy duo, David Walliams and Matt Lucas are back on our screens with the return of the cult sketch show, Rock Profile. Vernon Kay will be interviewing some familiar faces in the recording studio as they prepare for the release of the Comic Relief single.

Global superstar Kylie Minogue joins forces with the cast of hit BBC sitcom Ghosts in a spook-tacular one off sketch.

Reigning Strictly Champions Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will be performing their wonderful waltz to Ellie Goulding’s ‘How Long Will I Love You’ in the Comic Relief studio.

The Repair Shop welcomes some very special guests into the barn. Desperate to get on TV and to meet Jay Blades, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reprise their characters ‘The Extras’ to blag a free fix from the team.

As Jay sends them packing, whilst restorers Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch get to work on a special guest’s repair, the extras wheedle their way back into the barn and mayhem ensues.

The 2022 Mini Golf Challenge will see Arsenal fan and award winning comedian, actor and presenter Jack Whitehall take on two England football heroes at the game of champions.

Premier League players and childhood best friends Mason Mount and Declan Rice will be swapping their football clubs for golf clubs, as they go head to head on the mini golf course.

The cast of the sensational West End coming-of-age musical ‘& Juliet’ will be taking to the stage to perform a medley of hits.

QI will be bringing a special episode to Comic Relief, where they will be looking at some quirky fundraising events and charity events from bygone days, Sandi Toksvig will be joined by Alan Davies, Jo Brand, Sally Phillips and Guz Khan.

There will be lots more sketches, giggles and silliness on the night, though some timings are yet to be finalised.