CAMILA Cabello had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on BBC's The One Show yesterday, Monday, evening.
The singer, 25, accidentally flashed her nipple live on TV while demonstrating a dance move via video call.
Alan Carr, who was a guest in the studio, joked: "I've been a victim of cyber flashing!"
Presenter Alex Jones said: "There was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, I don't know what I saw, but there was a flash of something."
The singer was promoting her new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Bam Bam.
.@Camila_Cabello tells us all about her new single #BamBam, featuring the one and only @edsheeran! 🎶— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 7, 2022
Stream on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/YSJs7iy0oL#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/HxLRXkGxhG
'Almost choked on my cheesecake'
Many people took to Twitter to give their reaction to the slip-up.
@MuffledBerri said: "camila cabello just accidently flashed her nipple live on The One Show. Almost choked on my cheesecake"
"Imagine being on live TV and accidental nip slip the whole of UK #CamilaCabello," said @sarahjeanholik.
@Sarah_EmilyP said: "Camila Cabello mistakenly flashing her boob live on The One Show while performing her favourite Bam Bam dance move. Iconic."
Camila Cabello mistakenly flashing her boob live on The One Show while performing her favourite Bam Bam dance move. Iconic— Sarah Packer (@Sarah_EmilyP) March 7, 2022
@yellywelly tweeted: "@Camila_Cabello just let it accidentally slip on #TheOneShow! @MissAlexjones @jjenas8 and @chattyman looked shocked when o say the least! #theoneshow @BBCOne #wardrobemalfunction #whoops."
