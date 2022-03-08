TWO men from Abertillery have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The men – aged 31 and 21 – were arrested in connection with a robbery at a store on Market Square in Ebbw Vale at around 8.30pm on Saturday, February 5.

The 31-year-old man has been released under investigation, Gwent Police has confirmed, while the 21-year-old man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.