TWO men from Abertillery have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
The men – aged 31 and 21 – were arrested in connection with a robbery at a store on Market Square in Ebbw Vale at around 8.30pm on Saturday, February 5.
The 31-year-old man has been released under investigation, Gwent Police has confirmed, while the 21-year-old man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
