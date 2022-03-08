FITBIT is recalling over a million smartwatches amid fears it could cause burns due to overheating.

The fitness-tracker, owned by Google, allows users to track daily steps, record workouts and work towards fitness goals.

The popular Ionic smartwatch style launched in 2017 but production on this specific style ended in 2020.

Now, Google has been forced to recall the smartwatches after it was discovered the battery can overheat, making it a possible health risk and posing a burn hazard.

The recall could affect millions of users in the UK with the San Francisco-based company urging customers to stop using the item immediately.

Fitbit issue warning to customers amid burning hazard

Fitbit's consumer notice said: "Fitbit, in conjunction with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), announced a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, which the company introduced in 2017 and stopped producing in 2020. The battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

"The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users. We will offer a refund to Fitbit Ionic customers.

"This voluntary recall is specific to Fitbit Ionic devices. It does not impact any other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers. If you own a Fitbit Ionic, please stop using your device."

Customers who register for the refund receive a discount code for 40% off on up to five select Fitbit devices. They will also receive complimentary bands for purchased devices and other perks.

The offer is only available in certain regions. For further details, visit the Fitbit Ionic Discount Store.

