PLANS have been submitted to set up a coffee cart on a Newport housing estate - prompting concerns about litter and "a million people descending" on the area.
The plans have been submitted to Newport City Council by developer St Modwen, which says that the coffee cart will "give the community the opportunity to purchase hot drinks and refreshments while spending time in the park".
The area around the coffee cart will, according to a letter sent to residents, continue to be managed by Glan Llyn Estate Management.
St Modwen said in the letter that its 2021 annual survey showed residents were "looking forward to the delivery of local facilities".
It said the coffee cart represents a "brand new opportunity, which will complement the planned amenities that will be delivered as part of our overall masterplan".
However, not all feedback has been positive.
Commenting on social media, Daniel Radcliffe worried that attracting more people to "a park they don't pay for" would lead to residents having to fund the clean-up.
"Where's the good news?" he asked.
Ceri Bentley questioned what would happen should "a million people descend when word gets out".
"I live by the park and it will have a major impact on me," she said.
Scarlett Jackson said, simply: "That's awesome."
The planning application can be viewed at publicaccess.newport.gov.uk/online-applications
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment