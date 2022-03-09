A NEW ice cream shop will be dishing out free scoops for its grand opening.

Shepherds Ice Cream – a family-run business based in Herefordshire which was founded in 1987 – is expanding to Abergavenny, with the grand opening on Saturday, April 2.

The Ice Cream Shop, which will be located in Market Street, will be run by Connie Orbach – daughter of Martin Orbach and Juliet Noble who founded Shepherds Ice Cream – who plans on putting her own spin on things.

“I moved to Abergavenny two years ago and have been thinking it would be a great place for an ice cream parlour ever since,” said Ms Orbach.

“So, when the perfect spot came up on Market Street it felt like we just had to go for it.

“We want to keep things simple but high quality; we make most of our flavours from scratch and buy our ingredients locally whenever possible.”

The new venture will have:

A regularly changing list of ice cream flavours – which will be also be used for milkshakes;

Ice cream cakes by the slice;

Ice cream sandwiches;

Tubs of ice cream to take home.

“We’re hoping to bring something a bit different to Abergavenny,” added Ms Orbach.

“Our ice cream is made from sheep’s milk and we try to keep the sugar and fat lower than average ice cream so it has a cleaner flavour.

“But it won’t just be sheep’s milk ice cream, we’ll make sure there are always vegan flavours available so there is something for everyone.”

People who’ve gone to Abergavenny Food Festival may have spotted Shepherds Ice Cream’s stand there. The brand is no stranger to festivals – it’s a regular fixture at some huge UK festivals, including Glastonbury, WOMAD, Green Man, and Hay Literature Festival.

Plus, during the lockdowns, Mr Orbach was popping up in Abergavenny Community Centre Car Park for people to pick up pre-ordered tubs and delivering straight to people’s homes in the Shepherds ice cream van.

The Ice Cream Shop opens on Saturday, April 2, at 11B Market Street, in Abergavenny. There will be free ice cream all day to celebrate.