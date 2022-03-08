NEWPORT has come together in its efforts to support the people of Ukraine - and in recent days its two major sports teams have played their part too.

Across the city, collection points have been set up to receive items which will then be shipped to mainland Europe, where hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine have ended up.

And, such is the volume of items being donated, large spaces have been needed – including Rodney Parade.

Incredible pictures taken from the stadium home of the Dragons and Newport County show mountains of clothes, toiletries, and other supplies which will prove invaluable for those who has lost everything, following Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European nation.

Yesterday, players from both clubs – senior professionals and academy youngsters alike, turned up to the stadium car park, to sort and pack items ready to be shipped out.

Dragons and County players have been helping out (Credit: Huw Evans Picture Agency)

Working with city community group the Women of Newport – who also orchestrated the efforts at the Westgate Hotel, the items are being sent to Poland over the coming days, where a large proportion of refugees from Ukraine have ended up, at least in the first instance.

According to both clubs, the efforts are “being organised by the Polonia dla Ukrainy (Polish Community for Ukraine) and being supported by businesses and groups across Newport and the Gwent area”.

Continuing, they confirmed that tonnes of items have been stored at the stadium over the past week.

While the pictures barely do the scale of the items donated justice, the fact that the items are piled higher than towering professional rugby players certainly speaks volumes.

At this time, it is estimated that a million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, just days ago.

It is understood that the Rodney Parade drop off point has now closed, but both clubs have urged anyone looking to help to keep an eye on the Women of Newport Facebook page for further updates.

This can be found here.

Joint statement from the Dragons and Newport County on Ukraine efforts

A joint statement from both clubs reads: “Players and coaching staff from Dragons and Newport County have joined forces to show their support for the people of Ukraine and help send emergency supplies from Newport to Poland.

“Organisations across Newport have come together to collect donations and send emergency support to Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homeland with few or no belongings.

“An estimated one million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring Poland since the invasion.

“In Newport a Polish organisation is organising a city-wide appeal for donations of clothes, toys, hygiene products and blankets to help those caught up in the humanitarian crisis.

“An emergency appeal is being organised by the Polonia dla Ukrainy (Polish Community for Ukraine) and being supported by businesses and groups across Newport and the Gwent area.

“The Women of Newport group are one of those helping by organising donations that are coming in from across South Wales.

“Rodney Parade has been assisting the regional operation for donations with tonnes collected and stored at the stadium over the last week.

“And on Monday, senior players from Dragons and Academy from Newport County were joined by coaches from both sides to help sort and pack donations that will then be taken to Poland and distributed to recognised charities that are helping refugees.”