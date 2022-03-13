A BLAENAVON professor and climate change scientist has been highly commended at the finals of a national poetry competition.

Professor John Hunt was one of 13 finalists at the Wales Poetry Awards with his entry Ness.

Professor Hunt said it was “a huge honour” to be named among the finalists.

“I’m not a professional poet, I just write for some friends,” he said. “But to have my poetry recognised – it’s remarkable. I’m stunned.

“The three winners are all highly accomplished poets so just to be there was remarkable.

“The poem is about finding a way in life and is based around the word ‘ness’. It’s about not being able to sit still and being active and finding a way, as the word ‘ness’ is from the Nordic for way point.

“I have always had a love for words. Science and art don’t have to be thought of as one-or-the-other.

“There’s art in science. I have always been a scientist and always enjoyed expressing my love of science and life in poetry.

“I hope this can lead to me being able to publish more of my verses.”

Professor John Hunt is well-known in Blaenavon for his active community support. Picture: John Hunt.

Prof Hunt was a keen cave explorer and marathon runner, but suffered a stroke aged 42.

“To have all that taken away from you when you wake up in an intensive care unit, it was a bit of a shock,” he said. “I spent 10 years trying to come to terms with that.

“Now I use my disability to help me understand other people who are struggling. I campaign for people with disabilities and the community, as well as the environment.

“Kickstarting a new life having become disabled, I've been boosted by the open, warm, generous and inclusive welcome shown me by the entire Blaenavon community.”

Prof Hunt is well-known in Blaenavon for his active community support – largely from his mobility scooter. He is also a director of Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall, vice-chair of Torfaen Access Forum, founder of Blaenavon Wheelers, Secretary of the Blaenavon branch of the Labour Party, disability officer for Torfaen Constituency Labour Party, a director of Fareshare Cymru and supports the Foodshare scheme run from Bethlehem Chapel.

Prof Hunt's poem is as follows:

NESS

“Ness”, we add, tipping a word’s end with calm and the small.

“Ness” brings a gleam and an affinity of a construct,

a place,

and a thought, an action or inactivity.

Idleness,

No, not idleness,

Softness. Stillness,

Notness.

Ness in such Northern lands is commonplace.

Ness is a wet tranquility in old Gaelic and Norse sourced as waymark on the waters’ edge, a point of end and destination,

Or signpost to more:

The world’s end when we are land-begun, and

As well see is, a journey’s end.

Or as sea voyages’ sequel, now, its newness begins and booted footfall shore time finds, unsure, unknown, newfound lands firm and feet fall forest

for New beginning where we, being so long sea-borne, are now, and anew, land secure espied.

Ness to nestle here ashore safe.

Un-compassed we need this Ness

with no charts but memory

Ness: the way to find the way, to place the place we aim to find

A shoreline searched and sought whereby pointed ways by winds and waves-by, unwind a path, wound, coiled, curled and furled like the unwrap of time as the wind-wings tight twines o’ halyards, sheets’ stretch and speeds us on our way.

Shored stone softened dewiness of moss under my toes and the moist slimy bark of the hands –steady silv’ring birch in a dampling hill misted forest.

Ness

Ness

Pointing a pathway

But soft, stay, or better again be on my way. not yet nested homeby

Ness always searching another way

for I have not learnt yet to rest in stillness.

Ness can calm Yet so often, often softens-not for softness

Some stillness. gone, bids us on the other way, ‘tis life’s song ever-on not to rest for stillness on that softness of moss-soft stone and in a flash, soft, look time’s gone on.