TWO men have admitted illegally dumping rubbish and waste in and around Newport city centre.
Last month, Nikloa Bagjerova appeared before Gwent Magistrates Court in Cwmbran charged with two fly-tipping offences.
The 30-year-old, of Llanwern Street, Newport, was found to have disposed of household waste at Maindee Car Park, without having any permission to do so – contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
He pleaded guilty to this offence, which took place on August 4, 2021.
Bagjerova also pleaded guilty to a second count of disposing waste without an environmental permit.
On September 2, 2021, he was found to have again dumped household waste without permission, in or around Rugby Road, Newport.
Bagjerova was fined £80 for the first offence, and £320 for the second.
He was also ordered to pay £80 in costs, and a £40 victim surcharge.
The same day Peter Gano also appeared before magistrates in Cwmbran, faced with one count of fly-tipping.
The 65-year-old, of Commercial Road, Newport, was found to have illegally dumped plastic bags and their contents, on Commercial Road, without permission to do so.
Gano pleaded guilty to the offence, and was hit with a £166 fine.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £85, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
