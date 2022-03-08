THIS is the moment Barry killer Lee Whitlock was arrested for the murder of “much-loved” grandfather Robert Farley.
The 53-year-old was jailed for life after he bludgeoned his 61-year-old victim in his flat in the town’s West Walk.
Whitlock was arrested by the police in The Knap during the early hours of Friday, September 3, 2021.
Sentencing the defendant to serve at least 18 years in jail, Judge Daniel Williams told Cardiff Crown Court: “Mr Farley, known as Bob or Bobby, was 61 when he died.
“The court has read that he was a much-loved brother, a loving father and grandfather.
“He is described by one of his sisters as a gentle and loving man.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.