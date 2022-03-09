A CAMPAIGN has been launched to name a guide dog in memory of a Cwmbran man who tirelessly fundraised for charity.

Wayne Strawford, from St Dials, died shortly before Christmas, aged 57.

Mr Strawford first suffered sight loss as a child and his condition gradually worsened.

He and his guide dog Alfie – a dark curly coated retriever cross – were well known in the area for attending fundraising events and collections for Guide Dogs Cymru.

Wayne Strawford and his guide dog Alfie taking part in the record-breaking Great Guide Dogs Tea Party in 2020. Picture: Guide Dogs Cymru.

His mother, Mary Kelly, said: “Guide Dogs meant everything to Wayne, and he was so proud of Alfie. They loved each other to bits.

“They attended all the fundraising events, and people loved to come over and stroke Alfie.

“Then Wayne started to feel ill, and it became a bit more of a challenge. He found it exhausting, but he could still remember the names of all the guide dogs he encountered, if not the owners.”

Mr Strawford’s other passion in life was astronomy, and in 2019 he raised money to name a guide dog puppy after Laika - the first dog in space.

After his fundraising, he was able met Laika the puppy, who went on to qualify as a guide dog and is now working in the Southampton area.

Wayne Strawford meeting guide dog puppy Laika - who he named - in 2019. Picture: Guide Dogs Cymru.

Mr Strawford’s home was full of space memorabilia, including a life-sized papier-mache astronaut - which his mother has auctioned for Guide Dogs Cymru to name a puppy after her son.

“I have raised about £700 so far for his ‘Name a Puppy’ fund, but there’s more to come,” said Mrs Kelly. “People have been handing me donations, and one friend did a social evening to raise funds just before Christmas.

“Wayne was my only child and such a character.”

You can donate in memory of Mr Strawford at justgiving.com/Newport-Guide-Dogs-wayne-strawford