SOME of the latest open warrants issued for people who allegedly committed crimes in Gwent.
Ryan Martin Parry, 33, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, is wanted after being accused of driving offences.
Mr Parry allegedly drove whilst disqualified on Sir Alfred Owen Way in Pontygwindy Industrial Estate, Caerphilly, on September 7, 2021.
He was also accused of driving the vehicle without third party insurance.
As the offences are punishable with imprisonment, a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
Aaron Elvis Rees, 41, of Crane Street, Pontypool, is accused of drug driving.
Mr Rees is charged with driving on Greenhill Road in Pontypool on Spetember 7, 2021 whilst having a controlled substance in his blood.
The drug, benzoylecgonine, is the main metabolite of cocaine.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
James Shaw, 24, of Bishop Close in Caerwent, Monmouthshire, is accused of assault.
It is alleged that Mr Shaw assaulted Anna Colwill on December 12, 2021 in Monmouthshire.
He has been charged with common assault and a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offence is punishable with jail time.
Kyle Paul, 25, of Nicholls Lane in Winterbourne, South Gloucestershire, is wanted for drug driving.
Mr Paul is accused of driving on Station Road in Monmouthsire whilst having a controlled substance in his blood.
The drug in question is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, which is is the main psychoactive in cannabis.
A warrant has been issued for Mr Paul's arrest without bail as the offence is punishable with imprisonment.
