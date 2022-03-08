A MAJOR star of one of the most popular horror shows on television this century is set to pay Newport a visit later this year.

He might be all grown up now, but Chandler Riggs, best known as Carl Grimes, is the latest guest announcement at Comic Con Wales.

One of the original cast members of The Walking Dead, he lasted eight seasons of the hit TV series, before succumbing to a bite from a walker – the series’ name for zombies.

It appears unlikely that he’ll meet a similar fate in Newport, though it is expected that he may encounter hordes – only this time, it will be fans looking for an autograph or a picture.

Taking place on Saturday, August 6, through Sunday, August 7, Comic Con Wales is taking place at the new International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales – in what will be one of the biggest events of its kind to have taken place at the venue so far.

A number of big name stars have already been announced for the pop culture extravaganza, including actors who featured in Cobra Kai, Suits, Gotham, Teen Wolf, and even Grand Theft Auto.

But, arguably the biggest name to be announced was revealed in January, providing a real New Years treat to 90s kids, as none other than Sabrina the Teenage Witch herself Melissa Joan Hart was announced as one of the guests.

What is Comic Con Wales?





Comic Con Wales is a place where fans of pop culture, films, TV, comic books, and more, can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them and get autographs.

There will no doubt be numerous costumes and props on show during the even as well as trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork.

There are also props and set displays from many franchises which fans can enjoy having photographs taken at, and many attractions such as video gaming.

Schedules are available approximately two weeks before the event and will be emailed to every customer who has purchased a ticket.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Comic Con Wales website here.