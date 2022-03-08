WALES stands ready to help people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was according to minister for social justice Jane Hutt, speaking today at the Welsh government's latest press conference.

"Wales stands in solidarity with Ukraine and its people," she said. "We've seen desperate pictures of people trying to flee.

"It is estimated that two million people have fled Ukraine already.

"We are ready to help - Wales' links with Ukraine are long and deep.

"We stand ready to offer practical support and assistance."

Local authorities across the country have been inundated, Ms Hutt said, with offers of accomodation from members of the public.

The minister also praised events and organisations for cutting ties with Russia as "brave".

"This war is Putin's and his alone," she said.

Ms Hutt also said that it was the responsibility of the UK Government to "put into place simple, fast routes to sanctuary".

"Only 300 visas have been issued," she said.

"Today we have learned that Ukrainian refugees arriving in Calais have been told to travel instead to Paris or Brussels to apply for a visa."

She branded the response of the UK government to date "derisory".

"We want to make sure that we can open our doors as a nation of sanctuary," she said.

Asked what that meant, Ms Hutt said: "Most of all it's about our beliefs in the importance of diversity and the spirit of Wales as a nation looking outwards to the rest of the world.

"There is no way that the UK government is subscribed to a nation of sanctuary."