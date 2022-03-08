THREE Gwent Police officers from Newport will feature for the British Police rugby union team today for International Women’s Day.

PCs Bonny Grant, Taboka Hyde and Toni-Louisa Lloyd travelled to Nottingham today - Tuesday, March 8 - for matches against the fire and prison services.

The officers, who also play for the same club side outside of the force, will line-up alongside officers from across the UK for the British Police Women’s Rugby side at Nottingham RFC.

PC Hyde said: “In our roles as police officers, and as rugby players, we want to break the bias that some people may have to show that women can do it all.

“I’m proud to be a police officer and I’m proud to represent the force in the sport that I love also.

“Playing alongside Bonny and Toni makes it even more enjoyable as we’re not just colleagues but friends too.”

“It is a great honour to be selected for the team; to pull on the shirt and represent the police service in these matches is a massive privilege for me,” said PC Lloyd.

“There’s definitely some friendly rivalry among the different forces, but when we walk out on that pitch, we’re all playing behind the same badge.”

PC Grant said: “It is a shame that as a woman we have to battle certain stereotypes in our careers; this is the case even when we play rugby with people saying ‘you can’t do that’ or ‘you’re going to hurt yourself’.

“I’ve always loved rugby while growing up and I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. It’s great that I can bring together these two important aspects of who I am.”

Supporting her three officers, deputy chief constable Amanda Blakeman said: “Representing policing at a national level is a real achievement and we are proud to support our officers in their sporting interests.

“I look forward to travelling to Nottingham to cheer on these officers and watch them in action.”