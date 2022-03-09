FANCY taking a well lush walk and meeting Nessa from Gavin and Stacey?
A charity walk from Cardiff Bay to Barry Island is taking place on Sunday, April 3 - with Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones welcoming people at Barry Island ahead of a ribbon cutting.
The walk will raise funds for Ty Hapus which is a charity offering respite and support to people living with dementia – including young-onset dementia – and their families.
This tidy event will see walkers congregate at Marco’s Café where Friend of Ty Hapus, Ruth Jones, along with families impacted by dementia will lead them to Ty Hapus, with Ms Jones and opera star Rebecca Evans cutting the ribbon to open the charity’s new base.
What’s occurin’ on the big day?
The walk will take place on Sunday, April 3.
- 9am: People will board The Princess Katherine boat at The Jetty in Bute Park (near Cardiff Castle) with refreshments on board.
- 9.30am: People will disembark at Cardiff Bay to begin the walk to Barry Island, with the route taking them through Penarth promenade. Walkers will continue along Wales’ coastline, with a pitstop at the Captain’s Wife pub. Snacks and waters will be on hand, with stewards guiding the walk and ensuring people’s safety.
- On arrival people will assemble at Marco’s Café, before heading to Ty Hapus for the ribbon cutting – and some fizz and wine to celebrate.
Ty Hapus is a two-minute walk to Barry Island train station, which has regular services back to Cardiff.
What else should I know?
Registration for the woss occurin’ charity walk is £10, which includes a T-shirt and refreshments provided on the day.
Walkers are asked to raise at least £50 in sponsorship to take part – every penny raised will be donated to Ty Hapus.
People can find out more and register online at https://bit.ly/3KnLD3a
