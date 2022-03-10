ABERGAVENNY's newest youth centre opened its doors for the first time last week.

Opening on Friday, March 4, The Cabin is a safe space for 11-25-year-olds to socialise, meet new friends and talk about any issues, with help from Monmouthshire County Council (MCC)’s Youth Service.

Prior to its replacement, The Cabin had been very small with limited capacity, and was not viewed as fit for purpose.

With significant help and support from Abergavenny Town Council and MCC, funding for the removal and replacement of the existing Cabin with a more fit-for-purpose structure was provided to use as a youth centre, with new equipment and activities being provided by Monmouthshire Housing.

The Cabin acts as a hub for young people to gain information on subjects such as sexual health, addiction, relationships, as well as to informally meet peers and to take part in recreational activities.

Following the refurbishment, The Cabin has a larger capacity, with features including comfortable areas, TVs, game consoles and a pool table.

The youth workers at The Cabin carry out important support for Monmouthshire’s young people on many issues, such as employability, youth homelessness, alcohol and substance abuse, mental health, self-harm, and sexual harassment.

Youth work supports young people’s personal, social and educational development.

This has been made easier due to The Cabin’s refurbishment, as there is now a quiet room for these personal and private conversations.

Monmouthshire Youth Service’s Shift project, which supports young people aged 11-25 with mental health and emotional wellbeing support, will also operate out of this room.

Councillor Lisa Dymock, MCC cabinet member for community wellbeing and social justice, said: “The refurbishment for The Cabin is such fantastic opportunity for young adults in Monmouthshire to have a safe and secure place to, not only have fun, but to get any support that is needed.

"Our Youth Service have done an excellent job in creating this safe space. I am looking forward to seeing how much The Cabin will positively affect these young adult’s lives.”

Drop-in sessions will be available at The Cabin every Tuesday (3pm-8pm), Wednesday (3pm-8pm) and Friday (3pm-6pm).