A LIVERPOOL man has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with trafficking cocaine after he was arrested by Gwent Police in Monmouthshire last week.

Simon Joseph Foote, 32, of Dewsbury Road, Anfield, is accused of possession of the class A drug with intent to supply on the A449 on Friday, March 4.

He was remanded in custody.

Foote is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on April 4.