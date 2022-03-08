A LIVERPOOL man has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with trafficking cocaine after he was arrested by Gwent Police in Monmouthshire last week.
Simon Joseph Foote, 32, of Dewsbury Road, Anfield, is accused of possession of the class A drug with intent to supply on the A449 on Friday, March 4.
MORE NEWS: Teenager pleads not guilty to rapes
He was remanded in custody.
Foote is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on April 4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.